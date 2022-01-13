SCHOOL CLOSURESNearly Two-Dozen North Texas School Districts Cancel Classes Due To COVID-19 Related Issues
By CBSDFW.com Staff
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Sheriff of Harris County, Ed Gonzalez is asking for the public’s help identifying an aggravated assault offender.

Recognize this suspect? Anyone with information about the woman is urged to call 713. 222. 8477. (credit: Houston Police Dept.)

Armed with a large knife, the woman entered Uptown Beauty located at 10849 Jones Rd on Dec. 24. It was then she was involved in an altercation with a customer, police said.

The suspect fled the scene after threatening the customer.

Anyone with information about the woman is urged to call 713. 222. 8477.

