HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Sheriff of Harris County, Ed Gonzalez is asking for the public’s help identifying an aggravated assault offender.
Armed with a large knife, the woman entered Uptown Beauty located at 10849 Jones Rd on Dec. 24. It was then she was involved in an altercation with a customer, police said.
The suspect fled the scene after threatening the customer.
Anyone with information about the woman is urged to call 713. 222. 8477.