It's Warm Now, But Another 'Bundle Up' Weekend Ahead For North TexasWind chills will be in the 20s and 30s throughout the day Saturday and into Sunday morning temperatures will fall into the mid 20s and wind chills will be in the teens.

Enjoy Warmer Than Average North Texas Temperatures Before A Weekend FreezeIt is going to be a great day, filled with sunshine and afternoon temperatures climbing above normal -- into the 70s.

Gardening 101: Time To Do Winter Tree PruningMany trees survived the brutal cold of the historic 2021 freeze, but struggled in their recovery through the growing season. Now is the time to prune away any damage.