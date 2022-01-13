NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It is going to be a great day, filled with sunshine and afternoon temperatures climbing above normal — into the 70s. Yes, 70s! That is nearly 15° above normal for January. So, grab the sunglasses and jackets as our morning temperatures are in the 30s in 40s.

Friday is looking mild as well, but with more cloud cover and breezy southerly winds gusting to 30 mph. Our morning starts in the low 40s and we once again warm into the low 70s. Great weather to start the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

Enjoy the next 2 days because winter is back on Saturday. A cold front moves through North Texas late Friday night and ushers in a change in airmass. A very cold airmass.

Temperatures will struggle to reach the mid/upper 40s Saturday afternoon. Thanks to strong northerly winds 20-30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph, it will feel like the 20s and 30s all day. If you haven’t taken down those holiday decorations now is the time to do so. And bring in those outdoor patio cushions or they may end up in the neighbor’s yard.

We wake up to wind chills in the 10s Sunday morning. At least we have the sunshine and lighter winds. Temperatures will also warm a bit more into the afternoon, with highs near 50°.

We are already warming up into next Tuesday, when highs will be in the upper 60s.

