ARLINGTON, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Excitement is building among fans for the Dallas Cowboys – San Francisco 49ers playoff game Sunday, Jan. 16 at AT&T Stadium.

For the first time in 27 years they’ll be taking on the San Francisco 49ers in the postseason.

Phyllis Lane arrived from San Jose Friday morning, but don’t call her a 49ers fan.

“Never call me that. Dallas Cowboys for life!” she said.

She said her love for the Cowboys started in high school.

“Our mascot was a star and it has just stuck with me for that long,” she said.

On Friday, she took in AT&T Stadium and tried and get some tickets.

“The game tickets are sold out so we’re trying to get the standing (room only). Still trying to get that, but maybe someone will give me one you know,” she said.

The Cowboys and 49ers have a storied playoff history full of thrilling victories and agonizing defeats, but the hype over the battle on the field is almost eclipsed by the battle over which teams’ fans will takeover AT&T Stadium.

“We bring the 49ers fan base to where they’re playing at,” Jesse Mendez said. “It’s part of the “408 Faithfuls.”

On Sunday, his San Jose based group will be hosting a tailgate for 250-plus traveling fans.

“You know the faithful we support our team 100% and then if you look at the season.. if you watch the games that the 49ers have played away, we’ve taken over stadiums,” he said.

“Oh no they’re not coming here and doing that. Never.” Lane said. “We’re going to go to the Super Bowl. We’re going to go to the Super Bowl!”