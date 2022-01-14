DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Investigators with the Dallas Police Department are asking for help from the public in learning more about a shooting that left a 47-year-old man dead.
It was just after 6:00 p.m. on January 13 when police responded to a shooting call in the 8000 block of West Virginia Drive.READ MORE: Homicide Detectives Investigating After Brionne Christy Williams Killed In Dallas
Once at the scene officers discovered the victim, homeowner Mikel Ford, with a gunshot wound.
Dallas Fire Rescue took Ford to a nearby hospital, but he died from his injuries.READ MORE: North Texas Businesses Preparing For Parties As The Dallas Cowboys Head To The Playoffs
Police don’t know the motive for the shooting and have not said if they have any suspects.
Right now, officials are asking that anyone who has information about the shooting contact Detective Rawleigh Williams at 214-384-9824 or by sending an email referring to case number 007848-2022.MORE NEWS: Texas Sues Planned Parenthood Over $10 Million In Medicaid Payments
Crime Stoppers will pay a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.