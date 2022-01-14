FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Stock Show officials decided to cancel the All-Western Parade scheduled for Saturday, January 15 due to safety concerns about strong winds.
A wind advisory has been issued for a large part of North Texas, including Tarrant County, from 9 p.m. tonight through 6 p.m. Saturday. Sustained Northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph are forecasted beginning late Friday night and lasting throughout Saturday with wind gusts in excess of 50 mph and possibly higher near downtown buildings.
Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo officials, along with the City of Fort Worth's Office of Emergency Management, said they have been closely monitoring the forecast and speaking with the National Weather Service.
Considering the safety risk to both spectators and participants, Stock Show officials decided to cancel the parade, which was originally scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. in downtown Fort Worth.
"The safety of our guests is always top of mind for us and we never make these decisions lightly," said Stock Show President and General Manager, Bradford S. Barnes. "For the sake of everyone – participants including horses and guests – we firmly believe this is the best decision from a safety standpoint."
Guests who have purchased reserved seating for the parade will receive email instructions from Ticketmaster regarding refunds for their ticket purchases. Stock Show officials said the parade’s cancellation would not affect any activities on Stock Show grounds or rodeo performances.