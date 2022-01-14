DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of Brionne Christy Williams, 24, in her home at 2808 N. St Augustine Drive.
Williams was killed on Thursday, January 13, 2022 just before 10 p.m.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported her to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.
Dallas police are asking anyone with information regarding this offense to contact Homicide Detective Phillip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or by email at phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com.