PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Elmer Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers who was arrested in Little Elm on Thursday on seditious conspiracy charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, was ordered by a judge Friday to be detained in federal custody.

A detention hearing to determine whether he’ll be released is set for Thursday, Jan. 20.

Rhodes appeared in court wearing heavy boots, blue jeans, a faded black T-shirt and a blue medical mask.

He walked into the courtroom shackled at the wrists and ankles.

After the hearing, Rhodes’ lawyers said he entered a not guilty plea, plans to fight the charges against him and should be released.

Defense attorneys Phillip Linder and James Lee Bright said Rhodes has no criminal history, no passport and is not a flight risk.

Bright and Linder said Rhodes has been living in Texas for a year and a half but they could not say what brought him to the state. They said he had no family present at the Friday hearing.

CBS 11 spoke with Rhodes’ civil attorney Thursday evening, who said he believes the arrest of the Oath Keepers leader was the result of political pressure from Democratic leaders who have recently said they want to see some of the January 6th rioters to face sedition charges to support the argument that what happened at the U.S. Capitol was indeed an insurrection.

“You kind of think you seen everything, but I was on the phone talking to Stewart Rhodes about different legal matters when the FBI called him from outside his home and asked him to come out and put his hands up,” said attorney Jon Moseley describing the moment the FBI descended on this home in Little Elm to serve an arrest warrant on Rhodes.

The 56-year-old never entered the Capitol on January 6, 2021, but federal authorities say in his role as the leader of the Oath Keepers, Rhodes incited a rebellion against the U.S. government by organizing a militia.

“I don’t think any of these charges can be proven at trial,” said Moseley. “He thought it was dumb for them to go to the Capitol, he’s like ‘I didn’t go into the Capitol because I’m not dumb ,I’m not going to do that’.”

Eight other members of the Oath Keepers have also been indicted.

After his arrest, Rhodes was taken to the Collin County Jail while authorities searched the home of a couple he was staying with.

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)