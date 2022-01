HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The FBI launched a website Friday, Jan. 14 to help the Houston Police Department with its investigation into the Astroworld concert disaster, that left 10 people dead.

Houston police announced the establishment of the website, urging those who have any photos or video taken at the concert at NRG Park back on Nov. 5, 2021, to upload them to the portal.

Police posted the announcement on Twitter:

Houston Police Detectives have already viewed countless hours of video evidence as part of our ongoing investigation in the Astroworld event.

To ensure that we have captured all possible evidence for a complete investigation, we have partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for additional technical assistance. The FBI has created a website where the public can upload any photos or video taken at the concert venue. Specifically, we are seeking any photos or videos of the main venue area from 8pm to 11pm. The website to upload your photos or video is fbi.gov/astroworld.

HPD continues to lead the investigation and we appreciate the assistance from our federal partners at the FBI.