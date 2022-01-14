NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Weather-wise, there will be a lot going on in North Texas over the next 72 hours.

Who is ready for another arctic plunge?! Well, if you are not, you have one last warm day with highs in the lower 70s. Friday we see more clouds in North Texas and breezy southerly winds — gusting to 30 mph. Our little mountain climber here is going right to the very tippy tip-top this afternoon!

If you think today is windy, just wait until tomorrow. A Wind Advisory is in effect for North Texas starting tonight at 9:00 until 6:00 p.m. Saturday. An arctic front will move through overnight shifting our winds out of the north, returning winter to the area. Our winds will be sustained at 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph! That means it is going to be cold Saturday. The strong winds mixed with our dry conditions will create a high fire danger today and tomorrow.

So how cold is Saturday going to be? Well, some areas won’t make it out of the upper 30s, we will likely see high temperatures around 42° in DFW. But with the winds it is going to feel like the 20s and 30s all day.

As the system pulls off to the east we could see some wrap around moisture. What does that mean? For a lot of spots it will just be an increase in cloud cover. But some areas, mainly east of Interstate-35 and north of Interstate-20 could see some snow flurries! No impacts or accumulations are expected. So feel free to enjoy the beautiful snowflakes if a few fly your way.

It is going to be cold! Winds will have subsided a bit from Saturday as the system moves away, but it will still feel like the 10s and low 20s.

If you are headed to AT&T Stadium Sunday it will be chilly. Highs near 50 with mostly sunny skies and winds relaxing to 5-15 mph. A beautiful MLK Day ahead as we moderate to near 60 with sunny skies. Even warmer for Tuesday, back to the 70s we go. But another arctic front arrives late week.

Home Tip: We all know to let our faucets drip when it gets below freezing. But did you also know egg shells can create clogs in your pipes?! My parents just learned that the hard way. So throw those egg shells in the garbage, not down the disposer.