GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Garland partnered with the NAACP to host its 33rd annual MLK Day Parade.
Cars stretched for miles. It kicked off on Dairy Road at Garden Dr. and ended at the Granville Arts Center.
Spectators bundled up in their warm clothing, lined the parade route and honored the civil rights legend.
Executive board member of Garland’s NAACP chapter, Timothy Robinson, says although it’s cold, he showed up because the cold weather is miniscule compared to the hardships Dr. King had to face.
"If our forefathers can get out and fight through police brutality, animals attacking them, all of those different things that we went through, we can get out and handle a little bit of cold to come out and celebrate his legacy," he said.
If King was still alive, he would be 93 years old.