MANCHESTER, UK (CBSDFW.COM) – Greater Manchester Police said in a statement on Sunday, January 16 that two teenagers had been arrested allegedly in relation to the hostage situation that took place at a Colleyville synagogue Saturday, January 15.
Officers from Counter Terror Policing North West detained the two teens in South Manchester on Sunday afternoon. They remain in custody for questioning.READ MORE: One And Done: Cowboys 4th Quarter Rally Comes Up Short, Fall To 49ers 23-17
“CTP North West and CTP International operations continues to assist the investigation being led by the US authorities, and police forces in the region are liaising with local communities to put in place any measures to provide further reassurance,” the statement said.READ MORE: 'It Was Really Terrifying' Congregation Beth Israel Members React To Hostage Situation
Police did not say how the teens were connected to the situation or what relationship they had with the suspect.MORE NEWS: In Fort Worth, Governor Abbott Defends His Covid-19 Response Amid Criticism From Challengers
This statement is contradicts the FBI’s assertion that the suspect was acting alone.