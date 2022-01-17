GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were killed in Grapevine the weekend of Jan. 14 in unrelated traffic fatalities.

Stevie Mowery, 59, from Grapevine died shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 15.

Grapevine dispatchers received a call from a motorist who discovered the aftermath of the crash in the 2700 block of Dove Road. Mowery was lying in the road, while the SUV was stopped nearby with front-end damage. Grapevine fire fighters immediately began Mowery, and rushed him to the hospital for treatment.

Police said no other vehicles were involved. Tire marks show where the SUV left the road, went over a curb and hit a tree. Investigators are still looking into why Mowery’s SUV left the roadway.

The second crash claimed the life of a 44-year-old Dallas woman on Sunday, January 16.

The driver of a gray Jeep was traveling east on SH-121, when the car suddenly swerved right to take the ramp onto eastbound I-635. The Jeep crashed into an unoccupied arrow truck parked at the split, then hit the barrier wall of the I-635 ramp. The driver was taken to the hospital and died a short time later.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation. Witnesses said they believe speed may be a factor. The medical examiner will identify the victim after notifying next of kin.