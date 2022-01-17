JUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Justin are investigating a possible road rage shooting that left two people wounded Monday afternoon, Jan. 17.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. near the corner of Hilltop Drive and Hardeman Boulevard not far from Community Park.
City spokesperson Holly Norris said the suspect shot into the passenger side of another vehicle.
The passenger was taken to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle was treated at the scene and released.
Police said the suspect was driving a white Ford SUV.
They’re asking anyone who might have surveillance video or doorbell video of the suspect vehicle to contact Justin Police.
The condition of the passenger is not known.
Several agencies in Denton County are assisting Justin Police in trying to find the shooter.
“At this time, we believe there is no immediate danger to the public, that they fled the Justin area and that this is an isolated incident,” Norris told CBS 11.