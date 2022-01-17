GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic collision involving a female pedestrian on January 14 in the 2300 block of W. Main Street.
At 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle crash and found the woman, who was struck by a vehicle in the roadway. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Investigators determined the woman, who was in a crosswalk, began crossing the street when a black vehicle traveling west on Main Street, failed to stop for a red light and struck the pedestrian. The vehicle then fled the scene. Investigators believe the black vehicle, possibly a passenger car, sustained damage to the front driver's side of the car.
Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for any information leading to the arrest of the driver. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 972.988.TIPS (8477) or online at GPCrimeStoppers.org.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office will release the victim’s identity once next of kin are notified.