CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:DFW News, Grand Prairie Police Department, Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic collision involving a female pedestrian on January 14 in the 2300 block of W. Main Street.

At 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle crash and found the woman, who was struck by a vehicle in the roadway. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

READ MORE: Popular 70s Rock Group Kansas Cancels Fort Worth Show Due To Band Member Illness

Investigators determined the woman, who was in a crosswalk, began crossing the street when a black vehicle traveling west on Main Street, failed to stop for a red light and struck the pedestrian. The vehicle then fled the scene. Investigators believe the black vehicle, possibly a passenger car, sustained damage to the front driver’s side of the car.

READ MORE: 2 Dead In Unrelated Traffic Fatalities In Grapevine This Weekend

Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for any information leading to the arrest of the driver. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 972.988.TIPS (8477) or online at GPCrimeStoppers.org.

MORE NEWS: U.S. Customs And Border Protection Officers Arrest 34 Fugitives Since Beginning Of 2022

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office will release the victim’s identity once next of kin are notified.

CBSDFW.com Staff