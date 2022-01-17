DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Fish City Grill, at Preston Road and Royal Lane in Dallas, is finally reopening. It’s a story of recovery after the restaurant sustained major damage during a 2019 tornado outbreak.

Team members and customers at the Preston Oaks shopping center business were forced to take cover inside a walk-in cooler, as a tornado shredded the restaurant’s walls and ceilings. In all, the storm that moved through spawned nearly a dozen tornadoes and caused more than $2 billion in damage across North Texas.

Since that October night, the restaurant has had to completely rebuild. Now, 27 months later, construction is finished and Fish City Grill is back in business.

Restaurant CEO Bill Bayne says it was important to him to return to the space they called home. “We had been in that location for many years. It’s just a big part of the neighborhood, and the neighborhood has really rallied and supported us in our existing locations. We are blessed and amazed by how much that community has been looking forward to us returning.”

Originally the restaurant was set to open last week, but staffing shortages caused a short delay.

Restaurant management say the opening location is larger than the previous one and will allow more customers to dine-in.