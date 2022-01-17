Friday Wind Advisory Leads Into Weekend Cold Front & Possible Snow Flurries In North TexasWho is ready for another arctic plunge?! Well, if you are not, you have one last warm day before North Texas temperatures drop.

It's Warm Now, But Another 'Bundle Up' Weekend Ahead For North TexasWind chills will be in the 20s and 30s throughout the day Saturday and into Sunday morning temperatures will fall into the mid 20s and wind chills will be in the teens.

Enjoy Warmer Than Average North Texas Temperatures Before A Weekend FreezeIt is going to be a great day, filled with sunshine and afternoon temperatures climbing above normal -- into the 70s.