EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers throughout the El Paso, West Texas and southern New Mexico region have apprehended 34 fugitives from justice since the start of the new year. Some significant arrests made were for aggravated sexual assault of a child, second degree murder, sexual exploitation of a minor, kidnapping of a minor, indecency with a child and lewd acts upon a child.

“Homeland security is our primary mission and every time a CBP officer identifies and arrests someone who is being sought by law enforcement, that makes our communities a little safer,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “The vast majority of travelers CBP officers encounter pose no risk, but it is important that we identity and stop those who do.”

On Jan. 4, a 21-year-old male, Lawful Permanent Resident presented himself for inspection at the Bridge of the Americas Border Crossing via pedestrian. System queries revealed a positive warrant out of the Presidio County, Texas Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault of a child.

On Jan. 7, at the Paso Del Norte Border Crossing, CBP Officers apprehended a 38-year-old male U.S. citizen wanted for second degree murder out of the Jefferson Parish, Louisianan Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 8, at the Paso Del Norte Border Crossing, a 19-year-old, Lawful Permanent Resident applied for admission into the U.S. from Mexico. System queries by a CBP Officer revealed a warrant from the Las Cruces, New Mexico Police Department, for sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Jan. 9, a 26-year-old female, U.S. citizen presented herself for inspection at the Paso Del Norte Border Crossing. System queries by CBP Officers revealed an arrest warrant for kidnapping of a child out of the Cumberland County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office. Later that day at the port of Presidio Texas, CBP Officers encountered a 44-year-old male, Lawful Permanent Resident with an active warrant for sexual offense against a child out of the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Odessa Texas.

On Jan. 11, at the Ysleta Border Crossing, CBP Officers arrested a 36-year-old male, Mexican citizen, who had an outstanding warrant for six counts of lewd acts upon a child and unlawful sexual intercourse issued out of the San Mateo County, California Sheriff’s Office.

In addition, the other 28 arrests made were for crimes such as vehicle theft, sexual assault, money laundering, robbery, dangerous drugs, and international sports doping and conspiracy.

All subjects were arrested by CBP officers and turned over to federal/state authorities to face charges.