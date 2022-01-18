NORTH TEXAS (CBSNEWS.COM) — The chief executives of American, Southwest and other US airlines warned of a “catastrophic disruption” to travel and shipping operations if telecommunication companies roll out their 5G technology as planned Wednesday without limiting the technology near airports.
Verizon and AT&T have already delayed the launch of their new C-Band 5G service twice due to warnings from airlines and aircraft manufacturers concerned that the new system might interfere with the devices planes use to measure altitude.
