By CBSDFW.com Staff
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNEWS.COM) — The chief executives of American, Southwest and other US airlines warned of a “catastrophic disruption” to travel and shipping operations if telecommunication companies roll out their 5G technology as planned Wednesday without limiting the technology near airports.

Verizon and AT&T have already delayed the launch of their new C-Band 5G service twice due to warnings from airlines and aircraft manufacturers concerned that the new system might interfere with the devices planes use to measure altitude.

