CRANDALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Crandall High School released students early on Tuesday, Jan. 18 after Kaufman County dispatch received a text alluding to a possible bomb in the Crandall High area.
The text was non-specific and did not reference Crandall High School, however its location was pinged to the CHS area.
Out of an abundance of caution, students and staff evacuated the building.
School district leaders along with city and county law enforcement arrived at the school to help clear the building and keep students and staff safe.
The campus is closed to visitors.
Crandall ISD said after-school activities are pending at this time.
Shortly before 2:00 p.m., the school district said on its Facebook page, “All students and staff are out of the building and safe. Please keep in mind, traffic will be heavy and these times may adjust accordingly. Your assistance is appreciated and is key to relieving traffic during today’s dismissal.”