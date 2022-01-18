DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott apologized Tuesday night for comments he made immediately following his team’s Wild Card Playoff game loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 16.

He was unhappy with the officiating and in his postgame news conference took satisfaction in finding out fans pelted officials with beer cups and nacho cheese sauce as they left the field.

“Credit to them, then,” Prescott said at the time.

On Twitter Tuesday night, Prescott made the following statement:

“I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday. I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair. I hold the NFL Officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs. The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter. That was a mistake on my behalf, and I am sorry.”

As for the call on the last play of the game which the Cowboys lost 23-17, Referee Alex Kemp said the umpire did his job correctly as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

He said umpire Ramon George trailed the play by the proper length so he could view any possible infractions during the play and he said George properly spotted the ball after bumping into Prescott and center Tyler Biadasz, causing a brief delay before the hike and spike that came a tick after the clock hit all zeroes.

Before Prescott’s apology, NBA referees condemned the quarterback’s postgame comments.

“The NBRA condemns the comments by Dak Prescott condoning violence against game officials. As an NFL leader, he should know better. We encourage the NFL to take action to discourage this deplorable behavior in the future,” read the post on the @OfficialNBARefs account earlier Tuesday.

