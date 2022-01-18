DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police officers are investigating after two men were fatally shot and another injured in Dallas on Jan. 17.
Officers found the first two victims on Storey Lane. One was pronounced dead at the hospital while the other victim remains in stable condition. While officers were investigating the shooting, another call came in regarding a 27-year-old with a gunshot wound, who was later identified as Clifford Damal Henry. Henry was dropped off at an area hospital by a private car and was later pronounced deceased.
Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the first unknown victim and Henry both exchanged gunfire. The motive and circumstances surrounding the deaths are still under investigation.