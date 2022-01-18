DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives in Dallas are searching for who killed Andre Tyron Rufus, 44, on Jan. 17.
Rufus was fatally shot shortly before 2 p.m. His body was found lying in the street at 2800 West Davis Street. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported him to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The motive and circumstances surrounding the killing are under investigation.
Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Detective Theodore Gross via phone at 214-671-3143 or via email at theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com.