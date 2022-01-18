FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD is hosting a virtual informational job fair Jan. 18 and 19, targeting teachers in Mexico City who are certified or interested in becoming certified in Bilingual Elementary and Secondary Spanish for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.
"We have to think outside the box when it comes to our recruitment efforts," says FWISD Chief Talent Officer Raúl Peña. "If they are motivated and passionate about teaching, we want those prospective teachers residing in Mexico City to know FWISD is hiring."
The job fair will inform participants about the process to become a certified teacher in Texas and offer an overview of the District and the City of Fort Worth. Following the presentation, there will be an FAQ period and one-on-one sessions.
Prospective teachers who currently hold a valid teaching certification in Mexico may qualify for a Texas teacher certification. The certification process involves an out-of-country credentials review by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) that includes, among other requirements:
· Course-by-course assessment by a recognized foreign evaluation service
· Proof of a valid Social Security card
· Oral English Language Proficiency passing score
FWISD offers competitive salaries, excellent benefits, and a variety of possible incentives, including a $5,000 elementary bilingual bonus, a $2,000 early commitment bonus if hired by April 1, 2022, and a $4,000 stipend for bilingual elementary teachers.