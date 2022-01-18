(CBSDFW.COM) – Getting a COVID test will hopefully be a little easier thanks to a new federal website offering to deliver them right to your door for free.
After purchasing 1 billion tests, White House officials say Covidtests.gov is now operating in limited capacity, but will be officially launched tomorrow.Each household can order up to four tests.
It’s estimated they’ll take 7-12 days to ship.
"I ordered the free tests," Dallas resident Neva Christian said. "I think it will be more convenient for people that don't want to come to get tested."
“Some people are not able to leave their house because of mobility issues they have and they also cannot rely on a friend or a family member to take them to a testing site so this is a good option for them,” Dallas Co. Health and Human Services spokesperson Christian Grisales said.
The White House also plans to launch a hotline for those who prefer to order over the phone.
If you need more than four tests, the White House had instructed private health insurers to cover the costs.
It’s important to check with your insurer to make sure you’re following the right process.