CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:DFW Sports, game cancelled, SMU Basketball, SMU Mustangs, Southern Methodist University, Wichita State

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The current surge in COVID-19 cases is having an impact on collegiate basketball.

On Tuesday, officials with the American Athletic Conference announced changes to the men’s basketball schedule.

READ MORE: Fort Worth ISD 'Thinks Outside Box', Recruiting Teachers From Mexico

In a statement the AAC said:

“Wichita State’s games at Temple and SMU [Southern Methodist University] scheduled for January 19 and January 23, respectively, have been postponed due to health and safety protocols with the Wichita State program.”

READ MORE: Parker County Sheriff's Search For Thieves Who Rigged Pumps, Stole Thousands Of Gallons Of Gas

The game between Tulsa and UCF originally scheduled for January 8 has also been rescheduled for Monday, February 14 at 7 p.m.

MORE NEWS: Unseasonably Warm Before DFW Temperatures Drop Below Freezing, Bring Chance For Wintry Mix

SMU last played against Tulane University on January 15 and won 75=66.

CBSDFW.com Staff