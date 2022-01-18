DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The current surge in COVID-19 cases is having an impact on collegiate basketball.
On Tuesday, officials with the American Athletic Conference announced changes to the men's basketball schedule.
In a statement the AAC said:

“Wichita State’s games at Temple and SMU [Southern Methodist University] scheduled for January 19 and January 23, respectively, have been postponed due to health and safety protocols with the Wichita State program.”
The game between Tulsa and UCF originally scheduled for January 8 has also been rescheduled for Monday, February 14 at 7 p.m.
SMU last played against Tulane University on January 15 and won 75=66.