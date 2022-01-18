AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – ERCOT says the Texas power grid is ready for whatever winter weather comes this way.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas filed its final winter weatherization readiness report of the season with the Public Utility Commission of Texas on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

ERCOT said in a news release, the report shows 321 out of 324 electric generation units and transmission facilities fully passed inspection for new winterization regulations from the PUC.

“The Texas electric grid is more prepared for winter operations than ever before,” said Interim ERCOT CEO Brad Jones.

ERCOT conducted onsite inspections at 302 electric generation units during December, representing 85% of the megawatt hours lost during Winter Storm Uri due to outages and 22 transmission station facilities.

Three resources have been identified for further review but remain operational. They represent approximately 0.4% of the total ERCOT generation fleet.

“We are confident these 321 inspected facilities either meet or go beyond the new requirements from the Commission and we will continue to work with the other 3 facilities to ensure they correct remaining deficiencies,” said Woody Rickerson, ERCOT Vice President of System Planning and Weatherization. “Our teams spent thousands of hours preparing for and conducting these 324 on-site inspections to ensure the electric grid is prepared for winter.”

The Commission will determine any potential enforcement actions resulting from the inspections.

Last year, the Texas Legislature increased the maximum penalties for violating weatherization rules to $1,000,000 per day per violation.