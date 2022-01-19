NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Today is the day an Arctic Front arrives in North Texas.
You will want a jacket for our cold and windy afternoon. Weather is mild through midday, with temperatures warming to near 60° by 12:00 p.m., then the cold air settles south and temperatures begin to fall.
By 6:00 p.m. our temperatures are in the mid 40s, with strong northerly winds of 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Clouds will increase today with spotty rain showers.
The cold air is firmly in place by evening, with temperatures falling into the 20s. Winds remain breezy Thursday morning making it feel like the 10s in the Metroplex and single digits along the Oklahoma border.
A disturbance passes through North Texas on Thursday keeping the clouds in place with a slight chance of light wintry precipitation –rain/sleet/snow — well south of Interstate-20. Afternoon highs only make it into the upper 30s but it feels like the upper 20s most of the day.
The cold nights continue, temperatures fall into the 20s again Friday and Saturday. This weekend features a mix of sun and clouds with a slow warming trend.