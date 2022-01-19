ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators with the Arlington Police Department are still searching for a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a pedestrian on Nov. 27.
The incident happened in the 7500 Blk. of W. I-20 near Bowman Springs. The suspect struck the victim on the shoulder of the road and did not stop to help. The suspect then took the exit and fled to the west.
Police said they believe the suspect vehicle is a maroon Ford F-150 4 door pickup with a silver tool box in the bed and a white sticker on the center of the back window.
If you have information regarding this hit and run crash please contact Crash Investigator Shipp at 817.575.8602 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers with info at 817.469.8477.