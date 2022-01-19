NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Biden Administration announced more than 400 million N95 masks will be made available to those who want them, along with four free at home COVID testing kits per household.

President and CEO of the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council, Stephen Love, believes the mitigation efforts will positively impact the fight against COVID-19.

“I think it will help, I know a lot of people have used the in-home tests kits. I know a lot of people have had symptoms and haven’t gotten tested which is very dangerous because you could be spreading the virus,” said Love.

Currently 4,000 people are in hospital beds sick with COVID. Love said this will help with outpatients and reiterates vaccines are the best way to defeat this virus, “If you want to look at something other than vaccines, wearing a mask, especially N95 masks is essential to helping stop the spread.”

Meanwhile COVID continues to make life difficult for families as hundreds drove to a FEMA-ran testing site in Arlington on Wednesday.

Many people at the site told CBS 11 News will order the at-home test kits so they won’t have to wait in long lines to find out if they have the virus.

“I think it’s super convenient because something like this I could have just done at home,” said Hope Alainiz who was waiting in line to get tested.

“Just to have them just in case at this point it’s just hard to get a test, it’s hard to get results, keeps you from being able to go to work, school,” said Sara Khan who was waiting in line to get her children tested.

Both the N95 masks along with the at-home testing kits are free of charge and should arrive next week.