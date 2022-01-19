DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Office of Homeless Solutions has activated the opening of temporary inclement weather shelters in the City of Dallas for Wednesday, Jan. 19, and will continue to monitor the weather through Saturday evening, Jan. 22.

An additional activation notice will be released no later than noon the preceding day for each additional night of shelter needed through Saturday.

Those who are homeless are encouraged to seek shelter at any one of the City’s existing, overnight shelter provider locations. If those shelters are at capacity, guests can seek shelter at one of two, temporary inclement weather shelters – Oak Lawn United Methodist Church and OurCalling.

Oak Lawn UMC is located at 3014 Oak Lawn Avenue and OurCalling is located at 1702 S. Cesar Chavez Blvd. Intake hours at both locations are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission to Oak Lawn UMC closes at 9 p.m. Guests that arrive at Oak Lawn UMC after shelter intake hours will be directed to OurCalling which will remain open overnight.

Onsite rapid response COVID-19 testing will be available at both locations. Individuals who test positive will be isolated and transported to a third shelter. For the safety and security of staff and guests, the location is not being disclosed at this time. The COVID-19 quarantine shelter will remain open with guests encouraged to remain in isolation until their allotted quarantine period expires.