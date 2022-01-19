CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Jesús Ferreira has come to Dallas, joining his dad David as the first father-son combination of higher-priced designated players in the history of Major League Soccer, agreeing to a four-year contract.

The deal announced Tuesday for the 21-year-old forward includes a club option for 2026. He will occupy a young designated player spot on the roster, which allows players 21-23 years old to have only $200,000 per season count toward the salary cap.

Jesús Ferreira #9 of FC Dallas reacts after missing a chance to score during the MLS game against Seattle Sounders FC on August 18, 2021 in Frisco, Texas. (credit: Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Ferreira scored eight goals in 27 league matches last season and has 18 goals in 81 regular-season league games since 2017. He joined Dallas’ academy when he was 8 years old and advanced to the senior team as a homegrown player. He scored in his debut at 16 years, 161 days.

Jesús Ferreira has two goals in five appearances with the U.S. national team.

David Ferreira #10 of FC Dallas controls the ball against the Los Angeles Galaxy on August 11, 2013 in Frisco, Texas. (credit: Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

His father, former Colombian national team midfielder David Ferreira, became Dallas’ second designated player from 2011-13. He was voted MLS’s Most Valuable Player in 2010.

The DP rule was established in 2007, allowing David Beckham to sign a $32.5 million, five-year contract with the LA Galaxy.

