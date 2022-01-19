DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Ford Motor Company is recalling some 200,000 cars in Texas and across the U.S. to fix a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off.
The recall covers certain 2014 and 2015 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ midsize cars as well as some 2015 Mustangs. All were sold or registered in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Hawaii.
High temperatures and humidity can cause a rubber brake pedal part to disintegrate, keeping the lights on, confusing other drivers and increasing the risk of a crash. Drivers with automatic transmissions also can shift out of "park" gear without having their foot on the brake.
Dealers will replace brake and clutch pedal bumpers. Owners will be notified by mail starting March 3.
