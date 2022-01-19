NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This is list of COVID-19 testing sites throughout North Texas as well as information on other useful resources. The list is sorted by county in alphabetical order, and each county has a search page of its own.
Collin County Covid Testing Sites:READ MORE: School Districts Across North Texas Close Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases And Teacher Shortages
COVID Testing Location Resources: COVID-19 testing is available at local health centers, clinics and select pharmacies often at no-cost. Please always call ahead to verify availability, insurance coverage, or make an appointment as necessary.
- Find a Health Center (U.S. Health and Human Services)
- COVID-19 Testing Near Me (Google Maps)
- CVS Health
- Walgreens
- Local Independent Pharmacies
- Walmart in partnership with Quest Diagnostics
Dallas County Covid Testing Sites:
The Cove Aquatic Center At Samuell Grand
- 3201 Samuell Blvd, Dallas, TX 75223
- Start Date: January, 6, 2022
- Monday–Sunday:8 a.m.– 8 p.m.
- Appointments preferred, but walk-ups are accepted
- By appointment only. To schedule an appointment, visit: www.mycovidappointment.com or call 469-536-0807
Dallas College Drive-Thru Locations:
- Dallas College North Lake Campus
5001 N McArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75038
Start date: Monday January, 10, 2022
Monday – Thursday 7:30 am – 4:00 pm
By appointment only. To schedule an appointment, visit: www.mycovidappointment.com
Tests Available: PCR COVID and FLU
- Mountain View Campus
4849 W. Illinois Ave., Dallas, Texas 75211
Open to all individuals experiencing symptoms
Monday-Thursday, 7:30am – 6pm
Free, with or without insurance
No appointment required
Drive-thru testing
- Richland Campus
12800 Abrams Rd. Dallas, TX 75243
Open to all individuals experiencing symptoms
Monday-Thursday, 7:30am – 6pm
Free, with or without insurance
No appointment required
Drive-thru testing
DeSoto ISD
- Former DeSoto East Middle School campus at 601 E. Belt Line
- Tuesday, January 18 – Thursday, January 20
- 5pm-8pm each day
- Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins may be accommodated as available.
- Vaccines for students and families will be offered as well.
- To schedule a PCR test, click here: https://orders.bridgediagnostics.com/BurlesonPharmacy
Ellis Davis Field House
- 9191 S Polk St, Dallas TX, 75232
- Start Date: January, 11, 2022 opens at noon
- Monday–Sunday:8 a.m.– 8 p.m.
- Appointment ONLY
- To schedule an appointment, visit: https://testing.nomihealth.com/signup/texas
Fair Park – Lot 13
- 3809 Grand Ave, Dallas, TX 75210
- Start date: Wednesday January 12,, 2022
- Sunday – Saturday 7:30 am – 4:00 pm
- Appointments are encouraged. To schedule an appointment, visit: www.mycovidappointment.com
- Tests Available: PCR COVID and FLU
New Birth Baptist Church
- 444 W. Ledbetter Dr., Dallas, TX, 75224
- Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Appointments available at DOCSHealthTesting.com
Owenwood Farm & Neighbor Space
- 1451 John West Rd., Dallas, TX 75228
- Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Appointments available at DOCSHealthTesting.com
Parkland
- Parkland Hospital has opened eight community-based clinics open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only for current Parkland patients who meet the medically necessary criteria. Patients can call the COVID-19 patient line at (214) 590-8060, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or visit www.parklandhospital.com/COVID19testing
- Bluitt-Flowers Health Center
- 303 E. Overton Road, Dallas, TX 75216
- Open Monday-Friday
- deHaro-Saldivar Health Center
- 1400 N. Westmoreland Road, Dallas, TX 75211
- Open Monday-Saturday
- Carlyle Smith, Jr. Health Center
- 801 Conover Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
- Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
- Garland Health Center
- 802 Hopkins Street, Garland, TX 75040
- Open Monday-Friday; Saturday 8 a.m. – noon
- Hatcher Station Health Center
- 4600 Scyene Road, Dallas, TX 75210
- Open Monday-Friday; Saturday 8 a.m. – noon
- Irving Health Center
- 1800 N. Britain Road, Irving, TX 75061
- Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday
- Southeast Dallas Health Center
- 9202 Elam Road, Dallas, TX 75217
- Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday
- Vickery Health Center
- 8224 Park Lane, Suite 130, Dallas, TX 75231
- Open Sunday only
Trinity View Park
- 2221 E State Highway 356, Irving, TX 75060
- Start Date: Monday January 10, 2022
- Monday – Saturday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
- By appointment only. To schedule an appointment, visit: www.mycovidappointment.com or call 469-536-0807
- Test Available: PCR COVID
Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center
- 5150 Mark Trail Way, Dallas, TX 75232
- Start date: Tuesday January 11, 2021
- Monday – Thursday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
- By appointment only. To schedule an appointment, visit: www.mycovidappointment.com
- Tests Available: PCR COVID and FLU
City of Dallas Mobile Testing
City of Dallas provides mobile testing to residents who do not have transportation means to get to a testing site. To be eligible for COVID-19 Mobile Testing, residents must:
- Reside in any ZIP code in the City of Dallas; and
- NOT have transportation and NOT have the means to get to a testing site.
- Appointments for mobile in-home testing are free for eligible residents and can be scheduled between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday through the MCI diagnostic Center screening line by calling 1-833-657-1887. Results will be available within 48-72 hours.
Denton County Covid Testing Sites:
ELIGIBILITY
Eligibility for free COVID-19 testing through the DCPH partnership with Principle Health Systems includes individuals currently experiencing one or more COVID-19 symptom(s) OR a recent exposure to someone who has COVID-19. Individuals with a recent exposure should be tested no earlier than 5 days after their latest exposure.
TESTING PROCESS
A clinician will use a swab to collect a specimen from your nose. The specimen will then be sent to a laboratory. Patients can access their results online approximately 48 hours after testing.
If you have any questions, please call the DCPH COVID-19 Hotline Monday-Friday 8 AM – 5 PM at 940-349-2585.
COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing At Walgreens In Denton
LOCATING OTHER TESTING SITES
Additional PCR and antigen testing sites can be found at local pharmacies, doctors’ offices, and additional testing centers. Please call or verify cost, availability, insurance coverage, and/or eligibility prior to seeking testing elsewhere.
Frisco
Toyota Stadium (reservations only)
- Mon-Sat 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Bacchus Park, 13995 Main Street
- Monday-Saturday: 6 – 8 a.m. for Staff only, 8 a.m – 3 p.m. (or until the site reaches its daily capacity) for Staff and Students
- 1 -6 p.m. (or until the site reaches its daily capacity) for Staff and Students
- Appointments are not necessary, but pre-registration is required.
Tarrant County Covid Testing Sites:
For more information you can also CLICK HERE or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday – Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
City of Fort Worth New Locations, Expanded Hours:
The City of Fort Worth ensures access to COVID-19 testing remains available by opening testing sites on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Fort Worth ISD’s Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, as well as the Como Community Center. These sites are in addition to the current testing site at the TEXRail North Side Station, 3001 Decatur Ave.READ MORE: Two People Detained After Security Threats At Denton Schools
These sites are all hosted by the City of Fort Worth and are open to everyone. The city is partnering with Vault Health. Saliva tests will be administered at no cost, with or without insurance, and appointments are not needed.
Days/Times For City’s Locations:
Monday-Friday
- TEXRail North Side Station, 3001 Decatur Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesdays
- FWISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, 6201 Craig St., 8-11:30 a.m.
- Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., 1-4:30 p.m.
Thursdays
- FWISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, 6201 Craig St., 8-11:30 a.m.
- Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., 1-4:30 p.m.
TARRANT COUNTY COVID VACCINE SITES:
The cities of Arlington, Fort Worth, Mansfield, North Richland Hills, Hurst, and Tarrant County College have also added opportunities for vaccinations. To find a local vaccine site, the County created a vaccine finder page: VaxUpTC website.
ARLINGTON:
FEMA drive-thru testing site opens Jan. 19 for a three-week period.
- testing is free and open to all ages. No insurance information will be collected.
- Each individual seeking a test is asked to pre-register online to provide contact information for results and to select an appointment time slot. Multiple people in the same vehicle can receive a test during the same time slot. A QR code will be provided for each person receiving a test and must be shown at the test site as appointment confirmation. On-site registration is possible, but pre-registration is highly recommended to reduce waiting times.
- Results will be available between 24 to 36 hours. To register, visit: ineedacovid19test.com and then select Texas and then Choctaw Stadium, Parking Lot M, 1205 Pennant Drive, Arlington.
- The test is a self-collected shallow nasal swab test. Individuals will swab the inside of their nose with direction from on-site staff. Parents or legal guardians will need to swab small children. Anyone under 18 years of age will need a parent or guardian to register them online and their consent to receive testing.
Tarrant County Public Health has partnered with the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo to make COVID-19 vaccinations available at the Will Rogers Memorial Center starting Jan. 14 through Feb. 5, Monday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The site will have all three vaccinations, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer, including the children’s and booster doses. Children five and older are eligible for the vaccination. Parents need to bring proof of the child’s age and their own ID for the vaccination. The vaccination is free.
Also, TCPH would like to bring a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to businesses, churches and organizations in the community who are interested in hosting a pop-up clinic. It’s free to host a clinic.
Pop-Up COVID-19 locations:
Birdville ISD Community Health FairSaturday, Jan. 8: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. 6351 Boulevard 26 North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Watauga Community CenterMonday, Jan. 10: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. 7901 Indian Springs Rd Watauga, TX 76148
La Gran PlazaMonday, Jan. 10: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. 4200 South Freeway Fort Worth, TX 76115
International Leadership of Texas – KellerTuesday, Jan. 11: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2301 Heritage Trace Pkwy Fort Worth, TX 76177
Hurst Fire StationTuesday, Jan. 11: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. 2100 Precinct Line Rd Hurst, TX 76054
Shadow Brook ApartmentsTuesday, Jan. 11: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. 2020 S Cooper St Arlington, TX 76013
International Leadership of Texas – East Fort WorthWednesday, Jan. 12: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 5901 Boca Raton Blvd Fort Worth, TX 76112
International Leadership of Texas – SaginawWednesday, Jan. 12: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. 400 Old Decatur Rd Saginaw, TX 76179
International Leadership of Texas – Grand PrairieThursday, Jan. 13: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 3501 S Great Southwest Pkwy Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Everman ISDThursday, Jan. 13: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 1000 Race St Fort Worth, TX 76140
Sundance Square PavilionFriday, Jan. 14: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Near the intersection of 4th and Main Streets Fort Worth, TX 76102
Fort Worth Stock Show & RodeoFriday, Jan. 14: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1501 Rip Johnson Dr Fort Worth, TX 76107
Northwest Public Health CenterMonday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m. 3800 Adam Grubb Road Lake Worth, TX 76135
Bagsby-Williams Health CenterMonday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m. 3212 Miller Ave. Fort Worth, TX 76119
Southeast Public Health CenterMonday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 6 p.m. 536 W Randol Mill Arlington TX, 76011
Main Public Health CenterMonday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 6 p.m. 1101 S. Main Street Fort Worth, TX 76104
Southwest Public Health CenterMonday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m. 6551 Granbury Road Fort Worth, TX 76133
Watauga Public Health CenterMORE NEWS: Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m. 6601 Watauga Road Watauga, TX 76148Biden Administration To Hand Out 400 Million Free N95 Masks
Splash Dayz
Monday to Sunday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
8905 Clifford St.
White Settlement, TX 76108