LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Lewisville have called off the search for a 10 year-old-boy who had been reported missing.

Simon Lian was last seen playing in the backyard of a relatives home in the 700 block of Dewberry Drive on January 18.

Wednesday morning police reported that Simon has been found safe at his school.

Authorities initially thought Simon had left the backyard of the home through a side gate. Police gave no details on how he got to his school.

