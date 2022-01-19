LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Lewisville have called off the search for a 10 year-old-boy who had been reported missing.
Simon Lian was last seen playing in the backyard of a relatives home in the 700 block of Dewberry Drive on January 18.
Wednesday morning police reported that Simon has been found safe at his school.
🚨UPDATE: Simon has been FOUND SAFE at his school. The search has been called off. Thank you for sharing and helping us spread the word. https://t.co/RCM23NOCfy
— @LewisvillePD (@LewisvillePD) January 19, 2022
Authorities initially thought Simon had left the backyard of the home through a side gate. Police gave no details on how he got to his school.