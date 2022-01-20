NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Welcome to the coldest day of the week!
Temperatures have plummeted into the 20s behind Wednesday's arctic front. That would make things cold enough, but North Texas also has breezy northerly winds — making it feel like the 10s and single digits.
Anyone going outside today will want to put on multiple layers and that puffy coat if you have it.
Thursday afternoon high temperatures only reach the mid/upper 30s, but it will feel like the 20s most of the day.
A disturbance passing through North Texas will keep some clouds around, but we should get a few breaks with sunshine early this afternoon.
Expect another cold night ahead, with lows in the lower 20s. Winds will be much lighter Friday morning, but it will still feel like the 10s to start the day. There will be lots of sunshine as we head into the weekend and a little bit of a warm up with highs in the low 40s.
Saturday starts off cold — in the mid 20s — and temperatures warm to near 50° by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Sunday we are back to near 60°.