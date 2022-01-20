WATCH LIVECongressmembers Discuss Funding For Fort Worth Flood Control Project
By CBSDFW.com Staff
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Crowley are investigating a shooting that has a man hospitalized, clinging to life.

According to officials with the Crowley Police Department, officers responded to the shooting, in the 1600 block of Mackinac Drive, just after 9:00 p.m. on January 19.

Once at the scene they discovered a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Crowley Fire Department crews took the victim, who has not been identified, to John Peter Smith Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In a statement police said all evidence ‘indicates that this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.’

Officials say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

