TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office search for the man who they say stabbed a person to death in the late-night hours on January 18 is over.

Members of law enforcement had been searching for Nathan Wayne Spivey on foot, by air with the assistance for Fort Worth PD Air 1, and by following up on leads from the community. It was around 4:15 a.m. on January 20 when deputies located Spivey and took him into custody.

While patrolling a wooded area in the 12500 block of Oak Grove Road, in an unincorporated part of Tarrant County, deputies saw Spivey crawling through a ditch. Officials say the 22-year-old was quickly arrested. After being checked out by doctors he was taken to the Tarrant County Jail.

Deputies had been called to a home in the 12800 block of Oak Grove Road South, in an unincorporated area of south Tarrant County, Tuesday morning. At the time, the person said two men were involved in a violent fight.

When deputies got to the home they found a man laying on the ground outside. He had been stabbed several times. The man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigators identified Spivey as the suspect, who they say ran from the scene on foot after the stabbing.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information on the case to call Detective Michael Kline at 817-884-3352.