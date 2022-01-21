CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives are searching for Kenneth Carraway after he allegedly killed Brionne Williams at 2808 North St. Augustine Drive.

Kenneth Carraway (credit: Dallas Police Department)

Williams was found shot to death on Jan. 14.

Police said Carraway is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on his location should contact M. Bacon of the US Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force at 214.601.8172.

