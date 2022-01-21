NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — The Justice Department is arguing that Oath Keepers leader Elmer Stewart Rhodes should remain in jail as he awaits trial for seditious conspiracy related to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
The FBI arrested Rhodes at a house in Little Elm earlier this month.
“There are no conditions of release that can reasonably assure the safety of the community or the defendant’s appearance in court,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing. “And based on Rhodes’s evidence destruction aimed at hiding his crimes and the identities of his co-conspirators, he poses a risk of obstructing justice should he be released.”
The Justice Department last Thursday charged Rhodes and 10 other defendants with seditious conspiracy related to the insurrection in Washington.
The filing comes as Rhodes and another new arrestee have early hearings in their case on whether they should stay in jail and would be dangerous to the community if released, before their cases move to DC District Court. Neither has formally had the opportunity to enter a plea before a judge in DC, but both are expected to fight their charges.
When unsealed last week, the seditious conspiracy case immediately became the boldest attempt by the DOJ to hold accountable participants in the Capitol riot, and potentially one of the toughest among more than 700 federal criminal cases to try.
Rhodes is set to go before a judge in North Texas for a detention hearing on Monday, January 24.
