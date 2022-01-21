DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas homicide detectives have identified the man killed at the Overlook Ranch Apartments on Jan. 12 as Jose Sifuentes Jr.
READ MORE: Teen Accused Of Firing Into Car Driven By Woman With 3 Kids Inside Arrested
The 18-year-old was found just before 8 p.m. at the apartments located at 3440 Timberglen Road. He was lying on the ground in the apartment complex parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.READ MORE: Second Group Of Traveling Nurses And Medical Staff Arrives In North Texas
Since the unidentified victim did not have an identification card, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will continue to work to positively identify him. The motive and circumstances surrounding the crime are still under investigation.MORE NEWS: Most Of The $800 Billion In PPP Loans Did Not Go To Workers, New Study Finds
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Det. C. Walton with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.