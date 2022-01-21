DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The search continues into its second day for Traveon Michael Allen Griffin, 11, of Dallas.
Update 01/21/2022 at 9:00 a.m. –
The search continues for Critical Missing Person Traveon Griffin. Officers searched throughout the night and produced no new leads, nor any evidence that foul play is a factor. Additional resources such as K9, Mounted and volunteers will be added https://t.co/Vptr53ebKz
— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) January 21, 2022
Wearing only shorts and socks, Griffin was last seen on January 20, at about midnight in the 5900 block of Naravista Drive. He may be confused and in need of assistance, police said.READ MORE: IRS Will Require Taxpayers To Sign Up With ID.me To Access Their Online Accounts
“He did run away last night and we don’t see any reason that there would be any foul play at the house,” Dallas Police spokesperson Sgt. Warren Mitchell said on Thursday. “Taking into consideration the temperature outside — that he left home late last night with just shorts and socks on — it’s a big concern.”
Police reiterated in a Friday morning tweet that they do not believe foul play is a factor in the child’s disappearance. K-9 officers, drones and mounted law enforcement were called in to help find Griffin.READ MORE: Winds Continue To Add Bite To Air In North Texas, But Warming Trend Continues Into The Weekend
Griffin is 4’11”, weighs 72 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.
His case was upgraded to critical due to the Griffin’s attire and below-freezing temperatures at the time he was reported missing.MORE NEWS: Leaders Logon For Virtual Interfaith Meeting Supporting Congregation Beth Israel In Colleyville
Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268. Please refer to case number 011748-2021.