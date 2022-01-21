CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Dallas, DFW News, dpd, Missing Kid, Traveon Michael Allen Griffin

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The search continues into its second day for Traveon Michael Allen Griffin, 11, of Dallas.

Wearing only shorts and socks, Griffin was last seen on January 20, at about midnight in the 5900 block of Naravista Drive. He may be confused and in need of assistance, police said.

READ MORE: IRS Will Require Taxpayers To Sign Up With ID.me To Access Their Online Accounts

“He did run away last night and we don’t see any reason that there would be any foul play at the house,” Dallas Police spokesperson Sgt. Warren Mitchell said on Thursday. “Taking into consideration the temperature outside — that he left home late last night with just shorts and socks on — it’s a big concern.”

Police reiterated in a Friday morning tweet that they do not believe foul play is a factor in the child’s disappearance. K-9 officers, drones and mounted law enforcement were called in to help find Griffin.

READ MORE: Winds Continue To Add Bite To Air In North Texas, But Warming Trend Continues Into The Weekend

Griffin is 4’11”, weighs 72 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Traveon Michael Allen Griffin (credit: Dallas Police Department)

His case was upgraded to critical due to the Griffin’s attire and below-freezing temperatures at the time he was reported missing.

MORE NEWS: Leaders Logon For Virtual Interfaith Meeting Supporting Congregation Beth Israel In Colleyville

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268. Please refer to case number 011748-2021.

CBSDFW.com Staff