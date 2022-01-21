CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 16-year-old accused of firing a gun at a car driven by a mother transporting her three children was arrested by Carrollton police.

No one was hurt in the January 10 shooting in the 1900 block of Perry Rd., but the car was damaged. An 11-year-old and a two-year-old boy were in the backseat. Police said their 17-year-old brother (who was in the front seat) was the intended victim.

Detectives identified the teenager as the shooter and were planning to arrest him this on Jan.21 at R.L. Turner High School. At the same time, a campus administrator had already detained the student on another incident unrelated to weapons. The student was escorted to the office where officers then found two handguns in his possession.

The juvenile will be charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the January 10 incident, with unlawful carrying of a weapon on school grounds for the guns found on the 21st, and with possession of marijuana.