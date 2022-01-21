DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who identified himself as missing Dallas 11-year-old Traveon Michael Griffin’s father said his son has been found alive.
Dallas Fire-Rescue and an ambulance are getting him “checked out” as a precaution.
