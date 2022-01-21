NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Friday! Bbbrrrrrrrr! If you thought yesterday was cold, you don’t want to see this morning’s temperatures … they are down 29° degrees from Thursday.

Some areas, including Fort Worth, are starting off in the teens. The good news is our winds are significantly lighter today, just 5-10 mph and they stay in that range through the afternoon. But the gusts are adding even more of a bite to the air.

Not that we need any more reasons to love Friday, but the sunshine sticks with us all day and it will actually feel warmer than 32° this afternoon. North Texas temperatures climb into the mid 40s and with light winds we feel close to the actual air temperature.

This is the start of a slow warming trend through the weekend. The Metroplex will even top out in the low 60s Sunday with sunny skies all weekend. We do have some more cold mornings to get through. Overnight we are back in the 20s under clear skies and light winds. Sunday starts off near 30°.

CBS 11 Meteorologists are keeping a close eye on our next system which arrives Monday, bringing much needed rain. Right now the heaviest rain looks to fall in Central and East Texas, but North Texas will also see some raindrops.

A cold front moves in Tuesday giving us another dose of cold air — but nothing like the arctic front that moved through Wednesday. This cold blast will keep temperatures below normal through mid-week.

And if you are feeling the sting of the static cling and shock, like me, it’s because we have incredibly dry air in place. Dewpoints are in the single digits. Keep the static guard handy and those humidifiers filled up!