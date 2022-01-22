DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal car accident on I-30 that happened in the evening of Saturday, January 22.
At about 8:46 p.m., officers responded to reports of a major accident on westbound I-30 at N Buckner Blvd. All lanes of traffic were shutdown for investigation at 8:53 p.m.
Investigators determined that two vehicles were involved in the wreck, and that one person was deceased.
Traffic was diverted to Jim Miller Road, and the Dallas County Medical Examiner was en route to the location at 10:25 p.m.
Sheriff’s Department officials said they expect to have more information by tomorrow morning.