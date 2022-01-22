FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Well, the weather is relatively boring. It’s yawn city, population one back here in the weather center. The week ahead looks fairly quiet, minus the small, minute rain chance on Monday and a teeny-weenie, itty-bitty snow chance on Wednesday. Let’s discuss, shall we?

Sunday will be just that: a SUN-day. Expect temps to warm into the mid 60s after starting off in the upper 20s to low 30s.

By Monday, a small disturbance brings some liquid gold (rain) to Texas but most of it stays in Southeast Texas near Houston. I do think we’ll see some scattered showers but you’d have to jump and run around with your arms out down in Corsicana to try and catch them. Rain amounts will be light at best.

A cold front comes through on Tuesday morning but it should come through with little fanfare.

Things turn a bit more interesting early Wednesday morning. Another, weak disturbance pushes through pre-dawn when the air is the coldest. Oh yeah, you know where I’m going with this. You lie to your people and I’ll lie to mine but let’s not lie to each other: I’m talking SNOW, y’all. BUT WAIT – probably not for DFW but maybe not too far away either. Let’s discuss.

The air will be relatively dry with the passage of the cold front the day before so there won’t be too much moisture to work with. HOWEVER, if any moisture does manage to fire off a few spotty showers, it may fall in the form of some light snow, mainly in our far western zones near Stephenville, Graham and places like that. Locally, I’m not expecting any snow. Darn.

After a brief stint with highs in the 40s on Wednesday, things will moderate bit by bit heading into the coming weekend with lots of sunshine and temps near 60 by Saturday.

Fun fact: In December we managed one lousy freeze – and it was barely a freeze at 32 degrees. Turn the calendar and BOOM: 12 freezes already and 3 more in the forecast, just like that. You know we’re approaching the one-year anniversary of the mega-freeze last February. Good news, I see no indication of anything of the sort forming again. Whew.

Hope y’all are having an incredible weekend.