DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man and a woman are dead after a shooting in Dallas that police believe was a murder-suicide.
At about 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, January 22, Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call at 6615 Glade Street.READ MORE: Dallas County Sheriff's Department Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Accident On I-30
When they arrived, officers discovered a 66-year-old Latin man and a 63-year-old Latin woman who had been shot inside the home.READ MORE: Relatively Boring Week Ahead Weather-wise, But Could We See A Few Snowflakes?
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and attempted to rescue the individuals who were shot, but both individuals succumbed to their injuries.MORE NEWS: 'A Step Towards Healing And Normalcy' Colleyville Synagogue Holds Services A Week After Hostage Standoff
Police investigators believe the shooting was a murder-suicide that was the result of domestic violence.