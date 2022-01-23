CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man and a woman are dead after a shooting in Dallas that police believe was a murder-suicide.

At about 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, January 22, Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call at 6615 Glade Street.

When they arrived, officers discovered a 66-year-old Latin man and a 63-year-old Latin woman who had been shot inside the home.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and attempted to rescue the individuals who were shot, but both individuals succumbed to their injuries.

Police investigators believe the shooting was a murder-suicide that was the result of domestic violence.

