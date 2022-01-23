DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – City of Dallas officials announced on Friday, January 21 that Dallas Animal Services would be temporarily closing on Thursdays due to staffing problems.
Officials said that the temporary closure was necessary due to both the national labor shortage and rise of COVID-19 cases among their staff members. They hope that the extra day "will allow DAS to adjust the schedules of customer service staff to ensure more appropriate coverage and a higher level of resident service throughout the rest of the week."
Although the shelter will be closed to the public on Thursdays, Dallas officials said that the animals at the shelter will continue to receive daily care and support. Pet owners looking for lost pets will also be able to contact the pet support desk for help.
A DAS spokesperson said that the Field Team will also continue to work seven days a week to help ensure public safety, but cautioned that staff shortages may make response times longer than usual.
"Despite significant staff shortages, the DAS Field Team will continue to operate seven days a week to ensure public safety; however, response times are expected to be longer than normal, particularly for lower priority calls, until these staffing challenges resolve."
As of January 24, 2022, DAS’ shelter will be open to the public and offering online adoptions from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. between Sunday and Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.