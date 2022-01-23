MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police are investigating the murder of a teenage boy initially believed to be a motor accident that took place on Saturday, January 22.
At about 7:05 p.m., Mesquite Police responded to what was initially believed to be a motor vehicle accident in the 2800 Block of Clay Mathis Road. A witness reported seeing a male victim fall from a vehicle at the location.
When they arrived on scene, officers located a 16-year-old male victim lying on the ground with what appeared to be a puncture wound to the chest.
Mesquite Fire Department paramedics treated the victim at the scene and then transported him to a local hospital by ambulance, but he was later pronounced deceased. The puncture wound to the victim's chest was later determined to be consistent with a gunshot wound.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Mesquite Mayor Dan Aleman expressed his condolences and announced that the city would be holding a prayer vigil for the victim on Monday, January 23 at 7 p.m. in front of the Cornerstone Baptist Church.
“I am saddened by the horrible news of the 16 year old youth that was left for dead on the street,” Mayor Aleman said. “We pray for the family of this youth at this time and that those involved with this murder will be quickly brought to justice. In light of this horrific tragedy, I’m calling for an outdoor prayer gathering tomorrow night at 7 p.m. in front of the Cornerstone Baptist Church at the 2800 block of Clay Mathis in Creek Crossing.”