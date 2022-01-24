NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two teenaged brothers were shot to death inside a home early Monday morning, Jan. 24 in North Richland Hills.
NRH Police said shortly before 6:00 a.m. officers were called to the 5100 block of Gibbons Drive.
When they got there they found one of the young men dead at the scene.
The other was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The victims were identified as Isaiah Manuel Aponte, 19, and Anthony Aponte, 17.
Anthony was a student at Richland High School.
So far there are no suspects in custody in what police are calling a double-murder.
Officers are canvasing the area and detectives are following up several leads.
“The investigation is leading us to believe there is no further threat to the public,” police said in a news release.
Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the North Richland Hills Police Department reference case #22N03893.